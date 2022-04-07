Samsung’s Galaxy S22 sells over 1 million units in six weeks. April. 07, 2022 07:58. by Choong-Hyun Song balgun@donga.com.

The sales of Samsung Electronics’ flagship smartphone Galaxy S22 series are expected to surpass 1 million units, only six weeks after their release. Although the flagship models were engulfed in controversy over their game optimizing service (GOS), they are selling faster than the previous model.



The South Korean IT giant said on Wednesday that it expects the sales of the Galaxy S22 series will surpass 1 million units in Korea on Friday, 43 days after the release. It means an average of 23,000 units were sold a day. The time it took for the Galaxy S22 series to surpass 1 million units in sales is two weeks faster than that of its predecessor. It is even faster than that of the Galaxy S10 (47 days), which was launched in 2019. It will be the third fastest Samsung smartphone model to exceed the 1 million mark in sales, following the Galaxy S8 (37 days) in 2017 and the Galaxy S2 (40 days) in 2011. The Galaxy S22 series have the best initial records among 5G smartphone models released after 2019.



Samsung said the sales of the Galaxy S22 series have increased by more than 20 percent compared to its predecessor in the global market, and it is showing a 70 percent increase in some countries.



