Chelsea, Real Madrid compete for the Champions League title. April. 05, 2022 07:52. by Won-Hong Lee bluesky@donga.com.

Chelsea FC, the defending champion of UEFA Champions League, will take on Real Madrid, which hold the record for the most Champions League titles (13), in their quarter-final first leg in London on Apr. 7. It is expected to be the biggest match in the quarterfinals, which start on Wednesday, as it is a showdown between the defending champion and the favorite to win this year’s Champions League. Chelsea beat Real Madrid in the semifinal to reach the finals last season. Chelsea are now planning to recreate last season’s glory while Real Madrid are aiming to wash out the disgrace.



The match will likely come down to a competition between spirit and experience. There will be a fierce battle among Chelsea’s rookies, such as Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Real Madrid’s seasoned players, such as Luka Modric and Karim Benzema.



Real Madrid defeated star-studded Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the group stage and recently are gaining momentum, being in the lead in Ligue 1. On the other hand, Chelsea, which are sitting third in the Premier League table, recently experienced a crushing 1-4 defeat to Brentford.



Chelsea are also battling outside the game. Chelsea owner and Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government, affecting the club’s operation and expenses. As the club is not allowed to sell tickets at will, only some fans, including season ticket holders, can enter home games and the operating costs of the team have been greatly reduced. As the club owner decided to sell the club, its uncertain future is weighing heavily on players’ mind.



