New daily confirmed cases fall to 200,000 for three consecutive days. April. 04, 2022 08:56. easy@donga.com.

The number of daily new COVID confirmed cases in Korea has dropped to 200,000 for three consecutive days, reflecting decline in domestic pandemic patterns.



As of 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, the number of newly confirmed patients reached 234,301, reflecting a decline to around 200,000 per day (294,105) from as high as 400,000 per day. The decline was observed for the first time in 22 days since March 12 (at 284,802 cases). The number of new deaths reached 306, reflecting 300-400 deaths per day for five consecutive days. It is predicted that though the number of new cases may steadily decline, there may be more critically ill patients and deaths throughout early-mid April as the conditions of patients infected with the virus at the peak of the pandemic is likely to worsen.



Effective from Monday, social distancing measures that restricted personal gatherings of up to 10 people and business operations up to midnight will be adjusted. If the pandemic shows evident subsiding signs, the government will lift most social distancing measures aside from wearing masks indoors.



Outside of Korea, there have been reports of a new mutant virus, XE, in addition to the recent Stealth Omicron amid easing regulations on self-isolation of overseas visitors and removal of COVID facilities at the Incheon International Airport. According to overseas news reports including the UK Independent, the XE virus, a combination of Omicron and Stealth Omicron, has been confirmed in the UK and Taiwan.



“Early UK analysis revealed that XE had a 10% higher growth rate than Stealth Omicron but would need additional research analysis to determine spread pace and severity as there aren’t many cases,” explained the Korean health authorities. “XE will be identified in Korea soon as visitors abroad are no longer required to self-quarantine,” Kim Woo-ju, professor of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the Guro Hospital at Korea University. “If the XE variant becomes more contagious, it may impact the slowdown of the pandemic.”



한국어