Two weeks into Yoon Suk-yeol's transition committee. April. 02, 2022 07:31.

It has been two weeks since President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s transition committee kicked off, but it is not showing much presence. It is largely because other political issues, such as the relocation of presidential office, feud over the power of appointment, and meeting with President Moon Jae-in have been highlighted instead. The past two weeks should have been a period, where the transition committee receives business reports from ministries. This is not something to be taken lightly that the true role of the transition committee, which is to draw up a blueprint for the new government, failed to draw public attention.



First of all, the transition committee itself has heightened public anxiety by causing much controversy. A case in point is their rejection to receive business reports from the Ministry of Justice. It was inappropriate for the outgoing Justice Minister to openly oppose President-elect’s prosecution-related pledges, such as stripping Justice Minister’s right to direct prosecutors’ investigations, but the transition committee caused a controversy by unilaterally delaying business report from the Ministry of Justice, using words such as “disrespect” and “anger.” The transition committee also requested a meeting with the National Election Commission regarding the confusion over early voting, but the election commission did not respond to the request, saying it was “unprecedented.”



There was also much confusion about the appointment and dismissal of some members of the transition committee. Kim Tae-il, president of Jangan University who had served as the head of People’s Party’s preparation committee, was appointed as the head of the political subcommittee of the transition committee’s National Integration Committee, but resigned within a day. This was due to fierce opposition from People Power Party that took issue with Kim’s political orientation. It makes one wonder why they used the term “national integration.” In addition, a person, who was appointed as a working-level member of the science and technology subcommittee and soon dismissed, said there is someone who is privatizing the transition committee.



The past two weeks were a golden time. There could be some trial and error, but the confusion created by the transition committee should not be dismissed as simple events. The administration has been changed but the government lasts forever. It is natural to closely examine the political failures of the Moon Jae-in administration and try changing the course of policies but the incoming administration should not behave as occupation forces. They should also take precaution and see if there is a conflict within themselves over key positions in the government and the cabinet.



It is now less than 40 days until the new administration takes office. Practically, the future of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration can be determined in April. The relocation of presidential office to Yongsan can wait and should be carried out step by step in a viable way. Rather, the Yoon Suk-yeol administration’s national goals and actions plans in the fields of economy, national security and welfare should be presented steadily. President-elect Yoon said pragmatism and the interest of the people should be treated with the utmost importance. People’s expectations for the new administration will increase only when they present a tangible blueprint for the country instead of empty words.



