President-elect Yoon to dispatch delegation to the US in early April. March. 30, 2022 07:59. .

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol finished putting together a South Korea-U.S. Policy Delegation to be dispatched to the U.S. in early April, spanning experts in Northeast Asian studies, economic security, and South Korea-U.S. joint training programs. Yoon will discuss whether to dispatch delegations to neighboring countries such as China and Japan after the delegation’s visit to the U.S.



Yoon announced on Tuesday through journalist notice that the U.S. delegation would be led by Rep. Park Jin while Rep. Cho Tae-yong would serve as deputy chief. Professor Cheong Jae-ho of Politics and Foreign Policy at Seoul National University (SNU), Professor Park Cheol-hee of Graduate School of International Studies at SNU, Military Commander Pyo Se-woo, Assistant Researcher Yeon Won-ho of the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy, Foreign Spokesperson Kang In-seon also joined the delegation. Professor Cheong, former head of the Research Institute of U.S.-China Relations at SNU is well-known for his expertise in Chinese foreign policy. Professor Park advised Yoon on his presidential campaign in Korea-Japan relations. The delegation will be tasked to strengthen South Korea- U.S. alliance, coordinate policies on North Korea and consult on trilateral cooperation among South Korea- U.S.- Japan and advise on policies related to US-China conflict.



“The only country we have decided to dispatch the delegation to is the U.S. We are considering whether to dispatch to other countries,” explained the Presidential Transition Committee in response to a Japanese media report that Yoon would dispatch a delegation to Japan after taking office in May 10. The Asahi Shimbun reported that Yoon promised to dispatch a Policy Coordinating Team consisting of la,m



His prejudice is reflected in his work as well. The Brothers Karamazov mercilessly ridicules Polish people. They are depicted as traitors and fraudsters. Grusenkara, a Polish Captain who betrayed a Russian woman, is described as a fraudster who comes back to her for money. He secretly plots with other Polish men to steal money away from Russians in card games. His description of Polish women is more disdainful. They are described as those who swiftly move on to the knees of Russian soldiers, like cats, after dancing with them.



Such descriptions are undoubtedly prejudiced, but they do not undermine the greatness of his work. Brothers Karamazov is known for its deep and powerful story of love, often described as the novel for scripture. Why, then, the irony? Perhaps it is because art can extract what is precious and genuine, even from those that are prejudiced or imperfect. Hence art, not artists, is great. Perhaps that is why Conrad hid and read Dostoevsky’s novels in secret, though denouncing and calling him a haunted and scowled face.



