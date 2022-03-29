Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on Oscars stage. March. 29, 2022 07:49. by Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com.

It was not a preplanned show, it was real. At Oscars 2022 held on Sunday (local time), Will Smith, 54, smacked a presenter on stage.



The slap came when Chris Rock, who presented the Best Documentary award, made a joke. The comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, the wife of Will Smith, saying, “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” referencing her shaved head. Demi Moore shaved her head for 1997’s GI Jane movie. Jada Smith shaved her head after being diagnosed with alopecia. Will Smith stormed the stage and slapped Chris Rock, yelling “Keep my wife’s name out your mouth!” Smith was teary-eyed and the live broadcast was briefly interrupted. Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry comforted Smith.



Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in “King Richard,” which he played the father of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams. In his acceptance speech, Smith made an apology, saying, “I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people.” He also apologized to the Academy and to his fellow nominees.



The Academy wrote on its Twitter account that it does not condone violence of any form, leading to speculations that Smith might lose his Oscar.



