S. Korea reports 1,216 severe Covid patients on Sunday. March. 28, 2022 08:04.

The COVID-19 wave caused by the Omicron variant is getting protracted in South Korea. With the numbers of deaths and severe cases unabated, the nation’s healthcare sector is under mounting burden and stress.



The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases amounted to 318,130 on Sunday, remaining above the 300,000 mark for 24 consecutive days. The number slightly declined from 334,642 cases a week ago, and 350,158 cases two weeks ago, but it cannot be considered a noticeable drop.



The situation is even more serious in terms of severe cases and deaths. As of 12 a.m. on Sunday, the number of severe cases amounted to 1,216, the second highest ever. After the number hit the all-time high of 1,244 on March 16, it exceeded the 1,200 level again for the first time in 11 days.



The number of severe Covid-19 cases in Korea exceeded 1,000 for 20 consecutive days since March 8. More hospital beds for severe patients are being taken rapidly on recent days. The ratio of hospital beds for severe cases taken by patients came to 67.8 percent on Sunday, up 1.5 percentage points from Saturday. Moreover, the ratio of hospital beds for semi-severe patients, or patients whose conditions have improved from severe conditions and those whose illness have deteriorated, which have been taken is even higher at 69.0 percent. The government claims that hospitals still has room to receive more severe patients, but major university hospitals in the Seoul metropolitan region said, “If the ratio of hospital beds for severe patients as announced by the government reaches 70 percent, there are almost no beds available for patients at hospitals.”



Experts at home and abroad say a new variant could emerge in the second half of this year. If a new variant whose transmissibility and fatality is higher than seasonal flu emerges, it would be difficult for people to return to complete normality even if the Omicron variant comes to an end.



