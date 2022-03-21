Russia fires hypersonic missile Kinzhal on Ukraine. March. 21, 2022 07:56. weappon@donga.com.

Russia has used hypersonic and nuclear-capable missile Kinzhal to destroy Ukraine’s weapons depot on Sunday (local time). It is the first time Russia deployed the missile, which Russia claims to be capable of destroying the U.S.’ missile defense system. The move is assumed to raise the level of nuclear threats to the U.S. and other Western countries supporting Ukraine.



Chief Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense for Russia, Igor Yevgenyevich Konashenkov, said that Russia used Kinzhal to destroy a massive underground weapons depot located in Deliatyn of Ivano-Frankivsk, the Southwestern region of Ukraine.



Kinzhal, which Russia developed in 2018 after modifying the Iskander missile, is fired from MiG fighter jets or bombers. Its firing distance is known to reach 2,000-3,000 kilometers, capable of lying at Mach 10-12, allegedly known as difficult to be intercepted by U.S. air defense network. The new missile is capable of both nuclear and traditional warheads, which Russian president Putin claimed as “super weapon.”



If Russia occupies Mariupol, it will be able to acquire land route and stable supply line that links to the southern region of Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed by force in 2014 as well as pro-Russian Donbas. Once the supply issue is resolved, which has been an ongoing problem for Russian forces since its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russia may increase attacks in Kyiv. The New York Times reported that Russia’s attempt to invade Kyiv may be the largest scale of street fire in 80 years since the Second World War.



