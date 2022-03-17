Renault Samsung changes its name to Renault Korea Motors. March. 17, 2022 07:50. bjk@donga.com.

Renault Samsung Motors has changed its name to Renault Korea Motors (RKM). This is in response to the termination of the contract signed in August 2020 with Samsung Electronics and Samsung C&T to use the “Samsung” brand in its corporate name.



RKM said on Wednesday that the new name contains the company’s will to solidify its identity as a car company based in the Korean market as well as a company belonging to the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Renault Samsung signed a contract to use the Samsung brand every 10 years and paid 0.8 percent of annual sales to Samsung in response.



The company also revealed its new logo, which is simplified in a modern sense while inheriting the exiting typhoon logo. With the new name, RKM aims to strengthen its lineup for the domestic market, focusing on electric vehicles. To that end, the company plans to develop new eco-friendly models both for domestic and overseas markets by cooperating with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, the largest private automotive company in China.



한국어