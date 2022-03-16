Bang Si-hyuk receives honorary doctorate from SNU for managing BTS. March. 16, 2022 07:58. 71wook@donga.com.

Bang Si-hyuk, the chairman of the board of directors of Hybe Corporation, which is the management company of BTS, will receive an honorary doctorate from Seoul National University. This is the first time that Seoul National University is awarding an honorary doctorate to a figure in popular culture.



The university announced on Tuesday that it has decided to award Bang with an honorary doctorate from its business school for his contribution to launching BTS and spreading South Korean culture to the globe. According to the school regulations, the university can award an honorary doctorate degree to those who made contributions to the development of human culture or academic advancement. The date of the award ceremony hasn’t been decided yet.



Bang is the 113th honorary doctorate receiver from Seoul National University. Previously, the university has given the degree to well-known political figures and scholars, including former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela and former Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon.



Bang graduated from Seoul National University’s Department of Aesthetics. He delivered a commencement speech for the 73rd graduation ceremony of Seoul National University in 2019 for the first time as a figure in pop culture.



한국어