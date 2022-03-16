White House: China should intervene in N. Korea’s ICBM and nuclear issues. March. 16, 2022 07:59. weappon@donga.com.

The Joe Biden administration has urged China to actively intervene in North Korea’s move to launch intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) and resume nuclear tests. U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi in Rome, Italy on Monday (local time) and made such remarks. It has been five months since the U.S. and China last held a high-level meeting in October last year.



A senior White House official said on the same day that Sullivan clearly delivered his thoughts on current issues, including concerns about North Korea’s escalatory actions, measures that must be taken at the moment, and the issues he hopes China to engage in. The U.S. pressured China to intervene in North Korea, saying it is continuing close cooperation with South Korea and Japan regarding North Korea’s provocative actions and the U.S. and China had cooperated in the past to resolve the issue.



The U.S. appears to have criticized China for not backing the UN Security Council Resolution against North Korea and made it clear that China must join in the sanctions in case North Korea carries out high level of provocations, such as the launch of ICBM and nuclear tests. China partially participated in sanctions against North Korea following North Korea’s fourth nuclear test in 2016, but has been passive in sanctioning North Korea ever since. The U.S. seems to have thought that it could deter North Korea more effectively if China joins in sanctions against North Korea as trade between China and North Korea has resumed with the recent opening of the China-North Korea border.



The White House said U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim will soon meet with China’s Special Representative on Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming to discuss North Korea’s nuclear issue. Earlier on Friday, the Biden administration called on China to participate in condemning North Korea’s launch of ICBM.



On the other hand, China said it would not cooperate with the U.S. regarding North Korea unless the U.S. changes its attitude in connection with the Taiwan issue. Yang said the U.S. had said it adheres to the One China policy and does not support Taiwan independence, but its actions are inconsistent with its statements. “The Chinese side is gravely concerned about and firmly opposes the recent erroneous words and deeds by the U.S. side on Taiwan-related issues,” Yang said, directly criticizing the U.S. for strengthening its ties with Taiwan. He also stated China’s position on issues related to Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, saying China will not allow any interference from external forces.



