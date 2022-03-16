Concrete facilities identified at Pyongyang airfield suggest N. Korea missile launch. March. 16, 2022 07:59. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

A concrete structure assumed to be used to launch missiles for ICBM has been identified at Sunan airfield in Pyongyang, raising concerns that North Korea’s new ICBM model, Hwasong-17, could be launched soon.



Voice of America reported on Tuesday, citing photos taken by private satellite service Planet Labs on March 12, that two concrete slabs were identified at the Sunan airfield. The report said the structures are both 50 meters wide, 220 meters and 100 meters long and appears to have been built around March 8 and 9. North Korea had launched missiles back in July and November 2017 after building concrete slabs to launch Hwasong and 15 (both ICBM) missiles. Recent satellite images suggest that the concrete slabs are likely to be used to fire Hwasong-17 missiles. Military sources view the recent changes as signs for imminent missile provocation.



The U.S. is responding quickly to the changes as well. In addition to launching reconnaissance planes for communication monitoring on March 14, it has launched reconnaissance plane Cobra Ball (RC-135S), which traces missile trajectory, in the West Sea and the Seoul Metropolitan Area. “We are making preparation to respond. If we are given different orders, we are ready to execute as well,” said Kenneth Wilsbach, Commander for the Pacific Air Forces, at an online forum hosted by the Mitchel Institute of the U.S. Air Force Association.



