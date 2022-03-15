Lee Jung-jae wins CCA Best Actor award. March. 15, 2022 08:00. by Ji-Hoon Lee easyhoon@donga.com.

Actor Lee Jung-jae, the star of the global Netflix hit “Squid Game,” has won the Best Actor award in a Drama Series in the 27th Critics Choice Awards (CCA) as the first Asian actor to do so. “Squid Game” earned two CCA titles, winning the Best Foreign Language Series as well.



“It feels amazing. I don’t know how to put it. I’d like to thank every one of the viewers of our show,” said Lee Jung-jae in the 27th CCA that took place in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.



The CCA awards are separated for films and drama series. In 2020, the movie “Parasite” claimed the awards of foreign language film and best director. In 2021, “Minari” won the foreign language film and young performer (Alan Kim) awards.



한국어