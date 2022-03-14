U.S. sanctions five Russian entities for aiding N. Korea’s missile program. March. 14, 2022 07:50. by Jae-Dong Yu jarrett@donga.com.

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on two Russian nationals and three Russian organizations that assisted North Korea in testing new inter-continental ballistic missiles. It is the third time that Washington has levied sanctions against Pyongyang since the Joe Biden administration’s inauguration early last year.



The U.S. Treasury Department said Friday, “The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control today sanctioned two individuals and three entities for supporting the DPRK’s ongoing development of its weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and ballistic missile programs in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs).”



The DPRK continues to launch ballistic missiles in blatant violation of international law, posing a grave threat to global security," U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.



"Today's actions respond to this threat by targeting a network of Russia-based individuals and entities complicit in helping the DPRK procure components for its unlawful ballistic missile systems.”



