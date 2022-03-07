Russian Tea Room loses popularity due to anger against Russia. March. 07, 2022 07:51. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

Russian Tea Room, which used to be a hot place for socializing among celebrities in New York for almost 100 years, has seen business go very slow in recent weeks due to anger against Russia, CNN reported Saturday.



The restaurant was frequented by history-making choreographer George Balanchine, Spanish-born artist Salvador Dali, and music director Renard Bernstein of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra. The place was also the background of the movie ‘Tootsie’ featuring Dustin Hoffman and ‘Manhattan’ by director Woody Allen. However only two of the 30 tables were occupied during lunch hours on Wednesday, CNN reported.



The restaurant, which was opened in 1927, is famous for caviar and vodka, but the owner has nothing to do with Russia. Originally, the restaurant was opened by ex-members of a ballet troupe from the Russian Empire, but it is currently owned by a company based in New York.



In contrast, Ukrainian restaurant Veselka, which means “rainbow” in Ukrainian, in New York, is crowded with patrons these days. Its owner told CNN that the restaurant has seen 75 percent more patrons than usual in this past week. Veselka is currently conducting a fundraising campaign to send medical supplies to Ukraine in collaboration with a non-profit organization. It has raised 25,000 U.S. dollars for a two-week period.



