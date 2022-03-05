My life has been about thinking of you. March. 05, 2022 07:54. .

The poem does not make a strong impression at first. The process of honing, which is referred to as “elaboration of language,” is emphasized when writing poems, but this poem is not unique in terms of elaboration. The tone is not strong, either. It starts gently and ends calmly. The selection of words is not special. It uses words that we are all familiar with, such as you, I, sand grains and grass leaves. But once you read the poem, you will think differently about the poem. Even though the poem uses common words, it leaves such a strong impression. This is because the poem is written, betting one’s life. Nothing is as heavy as the weight of one’s lifetime.



We are all told that “you are precious” and you actually are. You are so precious that you often forget the importance of other things. So many books in modern society are telling you to make yourself precious. It takes one more word to change “you are precious” to “only you are precious.” But the difference of meaning is enormous. In other words, the poet Jeong Che-bong is telling something different from the current trend. To say that you are my life does not mean I am removing myself. It means you and I are making a life together.



More than 20 years have passed since the poet passed away, and he is no longer here. But his heart is everywhere. A new school year has begun and children went back to school. Parents will be looking at their children, who were in spring even before it actually came, in this way.



