Major Bang Ju-won picked as S. Korean Air Force’s ‘Top Gun’. March. 05, 2022 07:54. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

Major Bang Ju-won (36) of the 11th Fighter Wing’ has been named the ‘2021 Best Air Force fighter pilot,’ and won the presidential award on Friday, the South Korean Air Force announced. The ‘Best Air Force fighter pilot’ title is presented to a pilot who has won the top score in execution of overall mission for a year including not only aviation experience, the number of participations in military operations, and contributions to safe flight but also professional knowledge and physical tests. Bang acquired 849.6 points out of the possible 1,000 points.



Major Bang decided to become a fighter pilot after watching the Hollywood movie ‘Top Gun’ during his school years. After being commissioned in 2008, he piloted the KF-16 fighter jet, before starting to fly the F-15K jet in 2012. He has flown a total of 2,100 hours and participated in a number of joint military drills. He commanded non-stop flight of more than 10 hours crossing the Pacific though inflight refueling to participate in ‘Red Flag’ in Alaska, a joint Air Force drill of multiple countries led by the U.S.



“It is already a great honor for me to participate in major military operations to promote the prowess of the Republic of Korea and ROK Air Force, and I am thrilled to be named the best pilot,” Bang said.



