Sohn Ji-woo wins top prize in Ysaÿe Junior 2022. March. 05, 2022 07:54. gustav@donga.com.

Sohn Ji-woo, a freshman at Yewon School, has won the top prize in the violin category in Ysaÿe Junior 2022, which closed in Vise, Belgium on Thursday. Sohn is a young gifted violinist who won the top prize in the violin category of the 5th Dong-A Junior Music Concours in 2021. Her performance at the Ysaÿe Concours will be presented on YouTube.



