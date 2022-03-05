Lee, Yoon cast ballots in early voting. March. 05, 2022 07:55. empty@donga.com.

Ruing Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and main opposition People Power Party candidate Yoon Seok-youl cast ballot in Seoul and Busan, respectively on the first day of early voting. They have chosen to cast ballot in their respective strategic regions where they must focus their campaign during the remaining period of the presidential race.



Lee mentioned public sentiment of candlelight vigil protests in 2017 after casting his ballot at the Sogong-dong community office in Seoul’s Jung-gu district on the day. “The criteria for selection in this presidential election should be economy, recovery from a crisis, peace and unity,” Lee told reporters. “Irrespective of recent changes in political situation, I will boldly push for the transition of politics through reform of the political system, and the establishment of a practical government of public unity that goes beyond ideology and factions.” He thus sent a message towards supporters of his party and swing voters in the wake of the variable of unification of two opposition party candidates in the final days of the campaign.



Lee originally considered casting his ballot in Gangwon Province through the early voting in accordance with his original campaign schedules. However, as the rate of early voting has emerged as a last-minute variable, he reportedly changed the site of his voting to a vote at a polling station near Gwanghwamun where he can reemphasize the spirit of candlelight vigils. He was not accompanied by his wife Kim Hye-kyung. “She is considering casting her ballot on the original election date of March 9,” a source from Lee’s election camp said.



Yoon cast his ballot at an early polling station at the Nam-gu ward office in Busan on the day where he urged ‘aspiration for transition of government.’ “If we cast ballots on the election day only, we cannot beat the Democratic Party, which will cast ballots for three days (through early voting),” Yoon said in his Facebook post soon after casting his ballot. “I strongly urge you to express your strong aspiration so that our party can gain the upper hand on the first day of early voting.” He thus attempted to deny the negative sentiment towards early voting, which has been raised by some among conservatives, by making appeal to voters in Busan and South Gyeongsang Province, regions where were considered conservatives’ turf but the conservative party has been struggling recently.



