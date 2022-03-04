Russia bombs Kyiv central train station and subway stations. March. 04, 2022 08:07. weappon@donga.com.

The Ukrainian government announced the Russian military dropped bombs around the central train station and metro in the capital city of Kyiv. According to Reuters and CNN, hundreds of refugees are gathering in the central station to escape the city. Currently, around 15,000 citizens of Kyiv have been evacuated in the subway station which doubles as air raid shelter in times of emergency. The International Criminal Court said on Wednesday that it will immediately launch an investigation into Russia’s war crime allegations. The United Nations said more than one million refugees have left Ukraine, a week after the Russian invasion in its soil.



The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said parts of the Pivnichna train station had been destroyed by the Russian bombing; it is only around 200 meters away from the central station. The Guardian reported the Russians dropped bombs near the subway station in downtown Kyiv on Thursday. The Ukrainian intelligence agency said they arrested people who brought explosives hidden in children's toy to one of the Kyiv subway stations. CNN reported that the Russian military bombed at least three schools and cathedrals on Wednesday in Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine.



The Russian military announced it seized control of Kherson, the southern part of Ukraine. This marks the first time that the Russians have occupied a major city since they invaded Ukraine a week ago. Kherson is a strategic hub bridging the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, and Donbas, for which President Putin has recently granted recognition of independence.



On Wednesday, four Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace east of the Baltic island of Gotland, prompting Sweden’s air force to scramble its aircraft to document Russia’s violation.



한국어