Seoul Marathon to be held on April 16 & 17. March. 02, 2022 07:56. by Jong-Koo Yang yjongk@donga.com.

“HI SEOUL, HI ENERGY- Releasing the energy of runners” reads the catch phrase of global sports brand ADIDAS, the official sponsor of the 2022 Seoul Marathon, which will be hosted as a virtual race on April 16-17. Based on deep interest and thought on running, Adidas is committed to reach out and engage in close communication with runners of the Seoul Marathon.



The sports brand is planning to focus various events for its new running shoe model, Ultra Boost 22, for women runners which have most recently grown rapidly in number. Recently launched, Ultra Boost 22 is optimally designed for the female runner, with outstanding energy return cushion functions and comfort.



Adidas has designed an event package titled 2022 Seoul Marathon Ultra Boost Energy Package, which sells Ultra Boost 22 and a ticket to the Seoul Marathon. The first 450 customers who purchase the package from the Adidas app and from brand centers at Seoul Gangnam and Hongdae Centers from March 7 to 177 will receive a back number, an Adidas running shirt and a free ticket to the marathon. Customers that purchase via the newly launched Adidas official app can sign up for a ticket on the event page. Coupons will be given out for those who have purchased packages from the Adidas Gangnam and Hongdae brand centers.



A preparatory course will be held for Adidas Runners to finish a 10-kilometer course. Any Adidas Runner Seoul member can sign up for the program, which helps runners effectively complete a 10-kilometer course. Members can sign up at the AR Seoul website (www.adidas.co.kr/adidasrunners/) from March 4 to 9. Forty members will be chosen to win a ticket to the 2022 Seoul Marathon and a rigorous six-week training program that lasts from March 12 to April 16. Details can be found on Adidas official online store and social media account.



Sign up for the marathon will start on March 14 via the Seoul Marathon website (http://seoul-marathon.com) or type ‘Seoul International Marathon’ on Kakao Talk search and sign up by 1:1 chat or e-mail marathon@donga.com.



