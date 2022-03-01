Gloomiest Batman as the world’s greatest detective. March. 01, 2022 07:23. by Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com.

It requires a determination to watch the movie “The Batman.” The movie has a runtime of almost three hours, 176 minutes. However, once you go see the movie at a theater, you might think that three hours are a bit too short to capture this masterpiece.



In “The Batman,” which is being released on Tuesday, Bruce Wayne started being Batman for two years in Gotham City. Robert Pattinson, who plays as Batman, depicts the gloomiest and loneliest Batman of all time. Wayne is yet to completely establish his separate self as a billionaire and a womanizer, and a serious super hero. For this reason, he is always serious and lonely whether as Batman or Wayne. He sometimes finds it difficult to control himself, being unable to suppress his anger caused by the trauma resulting from the murder of his parents and anger towards criminals.



The key point of the movie is looking into the growth of the incomplete Batman and enjoying his remarkable performance as a detective. When Batman first appeared in comic books in the 1930s, he was a detective.



Riddler, a serial killer in the movie, murders the mayor of Gotham. Then he kills the chief of police and sends a district attorney to the funeral of the mayor, attaching a bomb to his body. The victims have one thing in common. They are corrupt elites of the city. Riddler leaves a clue for Batman at every murder scene. While chasing the criminal using the clues, Batman finds out about the uncomfortable truth about his father he admired and struggles with it.



Creating the new Batman movie in the shadow of Christopher Nolan, who is being praised for making the greatest super hero movies of all time with The Dark Knight series, director Matt Reeves successfully depicted Gotham City and Batman in the darkest but most sophisticated way.



