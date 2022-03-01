Two types of victory. March. 01, 2022 07:23. .

People ask: Why did Russia invade Ukraine? Why is the U.S. turning a blind eye to the situation? What would the outcome of the war look like?



All these questions are difficult to answer. The war not only reflects political and economic situations of stakeholder countries but also complex interests of the EU and eastern European countries, which Putin took advantage of.



How long would Ukraine be able to hold up the war? How long is Russia expecting the war to last? If Ukraine gives in and establishes a puppet state as Russia expects, would the country be the one Russia wishes to be? It is difficult for one to make predictions - data and analysis equivalent to those of super computers are needed.



Human power and resistance to overly powerful forces such as a mighty enemy, volcano eruption or tsunami may feel helpless. However, we have our own share in determining our own fate, which is why resistance and unity of the people are needed in war. There are two types of victories in war: planting a flag in the opponent’s land and winning the hearts of the people.



To win the hearts of the people, you need a superior system, a higher level of integrity and trust that makes people confident that they have support. Russia does not have any of these. I hope that the resistance of the Ukraine people will oust Russia, failing to claim the flag. Even if the flag is inevitably claimed, a delay would put Russia at more dilemma. Dictators know how dictatorship works. If a dictator makes an irrational move, it is motivated to do so to remove internal anxieties.



Prolonged resistance and difficulties would undermine Russia’s ambition of dominating Ukraine. The people of Ukraine are immensely suffering, and Russia will only gain anger and rage from the war, with severe aftereffects from the war. The reason why Putin is rushing this war is that he fears corruption and aftermath of the military authorities. I wish victory for the Ukraine people.



한국어