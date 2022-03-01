Samsung Galaxy S22 preorders in high demand. March. 01, 2022 07:23. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Supplies of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series, officially launched on Friday, are expected to be delayed up to three months due to higher-than-expected preorder volume.



According to ICT industry reports on Monday, Galaxy S22 attracted preorders that were higher than predicted after Samsung Electronics unveiled the phone on Feb. 9 (local time). Thus, most consumers will not be expected to receive the products until April, and some of the customers that have signed up via mobile carriers may wait until May. According to the U.S. headquarters of Samsung Electronics, Galaxy S22 Ultra accounts for 60% of preorders in the U.S.



Some pre-order customers in Korea have not been able to receive the products before the official launch, due to delivery delays of certain models and color. Galaxy S22 pre-orders were also a hit in India, the second largest smart phone market after China. More than 70,000 pre-orders were received in just 12 hours after pre-orders opened on Wednesday (local time), hitting a new time record for Samsung Electronics smart phone business in the Indian market.



