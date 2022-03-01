Liverpool’s backup goalkeeper leads his team to Carabao Cup victory. March. 01, 2022 07:23. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Liverpool beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties after the match finished 0-0 following extra time to win the 2021-22 Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London on Monday. Liverpool lifted the Carabao trophy for the first time in 10 years since the 2011-12 season. Liverpool have won the League Cup for the ninth time, breaking a record (eighth) previously held by Manchester City. It was a 10th career trophy for Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp, five for Dortmund and five for Liverpool.



Both teams made constant shooting attempts from the beginning. However, neither team was able to score a goal until the end of the second half. Not being able to find the net even during extra time, the two teams had to resort to a penalty shootout. Chelsea replaced the goalkeeper to Kepa Arrizabalaga before the penalty shootout. Ten players from both teams netted their spot-kicks, leaving the two goalkeepers to duel it out.



It was Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher, who netted his kick. The game ended when Chelsea’s Arrizabalaga missed the decisive penalty. It took 11 kickers from each team to determine the winner. It is the highest number ever scored in a penalty shootout between English teams.



Kelleher, who scored the decisive penalty, started for Liverpool in the final, replacing first-choice Alisson Becker. He successfully fended off Chelsea throughout 120 minutes with his stable performance. Kelleher was praised as a promising player in his youth, not as a goalkeeper but as a striker. Kelleher, who used to score more than 20 goals in a season, boasted his skills as a striker in the penalty shootout at the game.



Head coach Klopp said after the match that Kelleher is still a young boy but is very calm, adding today’s penalty shootout was a moment that would make even veterans nervous. Klopp hailed Kelleher by saying he was great during practice and deserved to be a starting goalkeeper.



