Global coalition is needed to deter Putin’s unjust wars. February. 25, 2022 07:51. .

Russia launched full-scale invasion on Ukraine on Wednesday. Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of military operation, the Russian troops moved into the eastern Ukraine region. A series of explosions was heard across Ukraine, including in the capital of Kyiv. U.S. President Joe Biden stated that the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way against Russia’s aggression. Global community, including the EU, has vowed to impose severe sanctions against Russia. South Korean President Moon Jae-in also stated that South Korea will join international economic sanctions against Russia.



The Russian invasion of Ukraine is not only a violation of international law that tramples on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, but also a crime against humanity that kills thousands of innocent lives. Putin tries to justify his unjustified war by asserting a false claim that its military movement is to maintain peace and protect civilians in eastern Ukraine and that it does not plan to occupy Ukraine. The international community and free democracies must unite and create a decisive response to condemn the Russian aggression on Ukraine that upends global peace and to hold Russia accountable for its actions.



Despite repeated warnings from the international community, Putin launched military actions to expand its power into the former Soviet bloc countries, eight years after it established a pro-Russia proxy government in a neighboring sovereignty, imposed Russian citizenship on its people, and provoked civil wars. If a superpower like Russia goes unpunished for its infringement on a small and weak nation, the world will become a battlefield where only the fittest will survive. Russia’s aggression must be punished by decisive action of the international community.



The U.S. and Europe have announced full-blocking, severe sanctions on Russia. Having ramped up military assistance to Ukraine, the NATO allies, however, have clearly drawn the line that they would not engage in a direct military confrontation with Russia. Ukraine, a NATO member, is on its own, at least for now, to defend itself against the Russian military aggression. The international community must work together to ensure that Ukraine does not fall under Russian control and to deter Putin’s ambitions.



Russia’s launch of military attacks on Ukraine has signaled the start of the second cold war, or, a new cold war. From now on, the world will be divided into the U.S.-led West and Russia and China-dominated authoritative regime, intensifying the ideological struggle and conflicts between the two blocs. The global economy will also deal a heavy blow, such as a divide in global supply chain. South Korea is standing at the forefront of the new cold war. Although its announcement of the intention to join global sanctions against Russia was not timely enough, South Korea, as a member of the Western allies, must pull together its strength. By so doing, South Korea will be able to stop North Korea from building up its nuclear weapons and survive forthcoming economic shockwaves.



한국어