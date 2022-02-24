Korea approves vaccines for children aged 5-11. February. 24, 2022 07:48. noel@donga.com,easy@donga.com.

Starting in March, pediatric vaccine will be available for children aged five to 11 in Korea. Currently vaccine is available for those aged 12 or older.



The South Korea Ministry of Food and Drug Safety approved the use of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine Comirnaty for children aged 5 to 11 on Wednesday. “We analyzed the clinical test data submitted by Pfizer and verified the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, with advisory from the Central Pharmacist Deliberation Committee,” said the ministry. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency will be announcing details of the vaccination schedule considering the pandemic situation and vaccine supply schedule in March. “The vaccines may not be available in early March,” said a government source. “We are expecting to start vaccinations in March or April at latest.”



According to the ministry, Pfizer carried out clinical trials of 3,109 children aged 5-11 in four countries: the U.S., Finland, Poland, Spain and the results showed the prevention effect of the vaccine against COVID-19 is 90.7%. Vaccine reactions such as swelling, fatigue, soreness took place, but most were mild or moderate. There were no major side effects such as death or myocarditis. However, the swelling occurred more frequently than those aged 16-25. “Mild reactions will subside in two or three days and thus would not be very concerning,” said Professor Choi Young-jun of Pediatrics at the Korea University Anam Hospital.



