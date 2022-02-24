US think tank says 71% of S. Koreans support nuclear weapon development. February. 24, 2022 07:49. newsoo@donga.com.

A U.S. think tank announced its survey result that seven out of 10 South Koreans support the country’s development of its own nuclear weapons. South Koreans cited China the most as the most threatening country 10 years later and 82 percent of respondents said North Korea will not give up on its nuclear weapons.



The U.S.-based Chicago Council on Global Affairs commissioned Hankook Research to conduct a survey of 1,500 South Koreans aged over 18 from December 1 to December 4 last year and announced its result on Monday.



Seventy-one percent of respondents agreed that South Korea should develop its own nuclear weapons according to the result. Only 26 percent opposed. The most selected reason for agreeing on nuclear weapon development was the defense against threats from others besides North Korea (39 percent), followed by the improvement of South Korea’s position in the international community (26 percent) and response to North Korea’s threats (23 percent).



Regarding the deployment of U.S. nuclear weapons in South Korea, 56 percent agreed. However, to a question asking respondents to choose between South Korea’s own nuclear weapon development and the deployment of U.S. nuclear weapons in the country, 67 percent selected the former while only nine percent selected the latter. Twenty-four percent of respondents opposed nuclear weapon deployment itself in the country.







North Korea has the biggest share of responses (46 percent) as the most threatening country to South Korea’s security, followed by China (33 percent), Japan (10 percent), and the U.S. (nine percent). However, 56 percent of respondents said China will become the most threatening country 10 years later while North Korea was selected by 22 percent of the respondents.



Eighty-two percent of respondents said the North will not give up on its nuclear weapons. When asked if they believe the U.S. will defend South Korea in case of conflicts with the North, 61 percent of respondents said yes while 36 percent said no.



한국어