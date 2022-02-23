Ahn donates 100 million won of YouTube profits for second time. February. 23, 2022 07:42. hun@donga.com.

Ahn Jung-hwan who led the South Korean national team to a semi-final in the 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan will donate 100 million won of his YouTube profits. This is the second time since his donation in November last year.



Ahn announced on Tuesday that he will donate 500 million won to the Korean Heart Foundation and 500 million won to 10 aspiring football players. “I donated 100 million won last year and other people expressed their intention to join me, which made the second donation possible,” said the former footballer. “I want to donate a total of 300 million won before the Qatar World Cup. It is only a wish now. I have to try harder.”



“I am also considering many ways to help the development of young football players. There are no criteria for donation and good deeds. I’d like to reach out more to where help is needed,” he said. “Watching the Olympics this year made me think I want to support athletes of non-popular sports.”



Ahn is running a YouTube channel named “Ahn Jung-hwan 19” to return profits back to society. The number 19 is the uniform number Ahn wore in the 2002 World Cup.



한국어