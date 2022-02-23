Ahn visits hometown Busan for campaign. February. 23, 2022 07:42. by Kyung-Suk Kang coolup@donga.com.

Ahn Cheol-soo, presidential candidate of the People Party who recently withdrew to merge campaigns with Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People’s Power Party, visited his hometown of Busan on Tuesday as his first destination for his campaign trip outside of the Seoul metropolitan area. “We want change of government, not change of corruption. I will change everything,” said Ahn.



Ahn’s two-day visit to Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang areas focused on reaching out to the residents, he stressed that change of government would be meaningless if our lives did not get better. “I am a son of Busan. My grandfather went to Busan Commercial High School, my father went to Busan Technical High School, I graduated from Busan High School,” he said. “It is very serious that the gap between Busan, the second largest city of Korea, and the Seoul metropolitan area is widening.” He also staged a performance swinging a baseball bat shouting “Enough is enough!”, targeting Lee Jae-myung, the candidate of the Democratic Party, and Yook Suk-yeol.



Ahn visited the Bupyeong Kkangtong Market located in Busan with his wife Kim Mi-kyeong, who was recently released from the hospital after COVID 19 treatment. “I suggested to Yoon that we hold a party election, but he ran away,” Ahn replied to a man who asked Ahn if he could unite with Yoon. “I will lead the party in government change if Yoon gives up his candidacy.”



In response to reporters who asked if there was no chance of merging campaigns with Yoon, Ahn said, “I believe the people would make the right decision if merging campaigns will be abused to steal away our votes. We have not mentioned at all the chance of merging campaigns.”



Despite Ahn’s dismissal, the People’s Power Party continues to leave room to merge campaigns. The main opposition party continues to hope for Yoon and Ahn to meet and agree on a unified front this week, before the ballot paper goes to press. “Now is the optimal time to prepare for a unified candidate,” said Rep. Kim Jae-won of the People’s Power Party on a radio program. Meanwhile, Rep. Kwon Eun-hee of the People Party criticized that the expression‎ “we are open to possibilities for a unified candidate” is blackmailing the people.



