Number of severe COVID cases in Korea increase 57% weekly. February. 22, 2022 07:47.

The number of severe COVID-19 cases in Korea is accelerating as the number of confirmed cases have exceeded two million. As of midnight on Monday, the number of severe patients being treated stands at 480, which is 57% higher than the previous week (306 as of Feb. 14).



Based on data from four data estimation services, three of the data agencies predicted that the number of severe patients would exceed 1,000 by early March, according to the health authorities. Some predict that the figure would go up to 2,500.



As of midnight on Monday, the number of new daily confirmed cases in Korea and accumulated confirmed cases amounted to 95,362 and 2,058,199 cases, respectively. The health authorities, based on analysis from 10 research centers from home and abroad, predicted that Omicron pandemic situation in Korea would reach its peak in end February to mid-March, while the number of daily confirmed cases may increase up to 140,000- 270,000.



Health authorities explained that the growth in confirmed cases is a sign that COVID-19 is transitioning into a seasonal flu. “Naturally there needs to be a stage where the pandemic evolves into an endemic,” said Sohn Young-rae, the head of the Social Strategy Team at the Central Disaster Management Headquarters. “We should not be too anxious or worried about the figures.”







“We expect the Omicron pandemic to reach its peak soon. We will focus on managing severe cases and medical capabilities to deal with the situation,” said President Moon Jae-in at the chief presidential secretary meeting. “This means that our social distancing policies will be flexibly adjusted based on the circumstances.”



The Ministry of Education advised schools to run online classes or reduce school hours for the first two weeks of the new school year (March 2-11), a difference in stance from a few weeks earlier on Feb. 7 when it advised schools to cautiously consider whether to run online classes.



