Samsung’s top 5 executives paid an average of 6.3 billion won. February. 19, 2022 07:26. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Top five executives of Samsung Electronics received an average of 6.3 billion won last year. According to the Recommendation of Proxy Solicitation Samsung Electronics submitted to the Financial Services Commission and Korea Exchange for its general shareholders’ meeting scheduled on Friday, the IT giant paid a total of 32.3 billion won to five inside directors and six outside directors last year. Outside directors generally receive a fixed salary in accordance with the payment terms and conditions for outside directors. Six outside directors, including former economy and finance minister Park Jae-wan, are predicted to have received a total of 800 million won as they did in 2020. Accordingly, a total of 31.5 billion won was paid to five inside directors.



Samsung Electronics’ inside directors as of last year include Kim Ki-nam, chairman of the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology, Koh Dong-jin, former CEO of the Samsung Electronics, Kim Hyun-seok, former CEO of Samsung Electronics, Han Jong-hee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, and Choi Yoon-ho, chief financial officer of Samsung Electronics. The average annual salary of inside directors at Samsung Electronics has been on the rise following 3.4 billion won in 2019 and 5.375 billion won in 2020.



한국어