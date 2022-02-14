‘I am part of national team’ written on gloves. February. 14, 2022 07:48. hun@donga.com.

South Korean skeleton racer Kim Eun-ji finished her first Olympic Games at Yanqing National Sliding Center in Beijing on Saturday, smiling at a camera with her palm wide-open. On her gloves is written “I am proud to be part of South Korea’s national team. Go Team Korea!”



Many fans have been greatly moved by Kim’s impressive depth of passion and grits over the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, commending in chorus that she is a legitimate member of the national team. She ranked 23rd out of 25 competitors over three runs with a time of 3 minutes 9.79 seconds. She ended the third run more than one second earlier than the previous rounds to make the fastest record in her career. However, she failed to advance to the 4th round where only the top 20 can play.



Missing a ticket to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games due to an injury, Kim promised to keep riding a skeleton sled until she feels satisfied with her performance even if she quits someday. She rehabbed successfully to return to the national team in her mid-20s with the aim of reaching the Beijing Olympics. In January 2020, she topped the IBSF North American Cup. “As this is my first Olympic Games, I will enjoy every moment in Beijing while sledding during the games,” she said, showing her confidence as part of Team Korea.



