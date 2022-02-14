Washington discloses the strategy for Indo-Pacific region. February. 14, 2022 07:48. weappon@donga.com.

The Joe Biden administration suggested improvement of Seoul-Tokyo relations as a core action plan that Washington will seek over the next couple of years in its strategy for the Indo-Pacific region, which was disclosed on Friday. As the Biden administration has made it clear that three-way cooperation between Seoul, Washington and Tokyo as core means to check Beijing, the incoming South Korean administration will likely come under heavy pressure to improve Seoul-Tokyo relations soon after its inauguration.



In its 19-page report that was disclosed Friday, the Biden administration presented five strategies, including ‘strengthening of security in the Indo-Pacific region’ and ‘10-point action plan to be pursued for 12 to 24 months’ designed to execute the strategies. It is the first time that the Biden administration has disclosed a report detailing its Indo-Pacific strategy.



Notably, while suggesting the expansion of Seoul-Washington-Tokyo cooperation as one of its action plans, the report said, “We recommend allies and partners, particularly relations between Seoul and Tokyo, to strengthening bilateral relations,” adding, “We will adjust our strategy for the Indo-Pacific region from the perspective of three-way cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo.”



Suggesting strengthening of deterrence including defense of the Taiwan Strait as another core action plan, the report said, “We will seek to develop new-concept operation, build a system of flexible command and control, and find opportunities to deploy troops in diverse fashions.” Citing North Korea as the fourth threat after China, climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said, “We are prepared to deter and defeat any attacks on the U.S. and our allies.”



