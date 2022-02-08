Samsung applies used fishing nets to manufacture Galaxy S22. February. 08, 2022 07:56. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Used fishing nets, of which 640,000 tons are discarded in the ocean each year, will be used in Samsung Electronics’ smartphones.



Samsung Electronics announced on Sunday that it would be using recycled ocean waste materials in its latest smartphone models, starting with Galaxy S22 (tentative name) to be unveiled at midnight on Thursday. Used fishing nets, also known as ghost nets, will be used. Fishing nets that have been torn or tangled while used by boats or fishing farms are discarded in the sea, threatening the lives of marine lives, and damaging the environment. They also become the source of microplastic, ultimately impacting the human health of those that consume seafood.



Samsung Electronics unveiled a blueprint of its eco-friendly Galaxy mobile devices titled “Galaxy for Earth” in last August. The use of fishing nets will be the first of its kind. Fishing nets will be reused as parts for smart phones. “Galaxy for Earth” aims to use go green in its manufacturing stage, using recycled materials in all its new Galaxy products and refraining from using plastic. The initiative will be expanded to overall business, by achieving zero standby power and recycling materials used by its Mobile Experience business teams across the world.



Using recycled marine waste will be applied across all product categories of Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Experience Business including tablet PCs and laptop computers. Samsung Electronics plans to apply PCM in its use of eco-friendly materials which includes used paper cups, straws, and plastic bottles. Details of the recycled materials can be found at the Samsung Galaxy Unpack 2022, which will be broadcasted online live on Samsung Electronics’ newsroom and Youtube.



