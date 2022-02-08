BIGBANG to return after 4 years and release new music in spring. February. 08, 2022 07:59. imi@donga.com.

A popular South Korean idol group BIGBANG whose members are G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, and Daesung will return after four years.



Their agency YG Entertainment announced on Monday that the group would release a new song in the spring of this year. The group finished the song’s recording and will film a music video. The title and the release date of the song will be announced later.



This is the first song to be released by the group since their single “Flower Road” in March 2018. It’s also the first time that all four members united after Seungri left the group in 2019. As BIGBANG’s members all served in the military, starting from T.O.P. in 2017 to G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung, they had four years of inactivity.



T.O.P. ended his contract with YG Entertainment. The agency explained that he would venture into new individual areas as an artist and an entrepreneur. “We respected his desire to expand his individual activities and had a smooth agreement with other members. T.O.P will join in BIGBANG’s activities any time as long as conditions allow him,” said a member of the agency. BIGBANG is a well-known K-pop group with hit songs, including “Lies,” “Haru Haru,” and “Fantastic Baby.”



