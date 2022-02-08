U.S. says Russia could invade Ukraine any day during Beijing Olympics . February. 08, 2022 07:58. by Youn-Jong Kim zozo@donga.com.

The White House said that Russia may invade Ukraine before the Beijing Olympics ends (on Feb. 20). Russia has been known to deploy military forces around 20-30 kilometers from Ukraine borders, the largest since the Cold War.



U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that “Russia could invade Ukraine any day” and that “we need to prepare military invasion that may occur before the Olympic ends” on ABC and Fox News on Saturday Russia had invaded Georgia, who had been in conflict on whether to join NATO, on the opening day of the Beijing Olympics on Aug 8, 2008. The U.S. is saying that Russia might take the Olympic opportunity to invade Ukraine. U.S. intelligence agencies have also reported to the U.S. Congress of Russia invading Ukraine from mid-February to early March.



CNN reported on Sudyzx-g that Russian army had installed massive quantities of tents in areas around 32 kilometers of the Ukraine border, stretching across Belarus, based on analysis of satellite photos taken by commercial satellite company Maxar Technology. The S-400 missile as well as 15 units of Su-25 fighter jets were stationed at Belarus’ Luninets airport, and Iskander ballistic missiles, which can be equipped on nuclear warheads, as well as dozens of multiple launch rocket launchpads were discovered near Yelsk, 20 kilometers away from Ukraine borders. It is also only 290 kilometers away from the Ukraine capital of Kyiv. CNN reported that there are growing concerns on the invasion, which may be imminent.



Sullivan had warned that “if China supports Russia’s invasion, it will have to pay a price as well,” with regards to Xi Jinping’s support of Russia in a recent China-Russia summit. U,S. deputy secretary of the treasury, Wally Adeyemo, also appeared on CBS, saying that “Putin’s aides and their families are investing in the U.S. and Europe. They will be blocked from the international financial system if Russia invades Ukraine.”



