IONIQ5 selected as Car of the Year by British magazine. February. 07, 2022 07:56. by Gun-Huk Lee gun@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor’s EV-dedicated model IONIQ5 has been chosen as the Car of the Year by a British car magazine.



Company Car Today chose IONIQ 5 as the Car of the Year for 2022. The magazine announces 100 car models across the world for business drivers. It is the first time for Hyundai to win first place for this title. IONIQ 5 received high marks for delivering up to 481 kilometers on a single charge (by European standards), reasonable price and hyper charge technology.



IONIQ 5 is also getting favorable feedback in other countries. Last year, it was chosen as Germany’s Car of the Year by professional automotive journalists and best EV model by Auto Bild, a leading German automotive magazine. It also won the Car of the Year award in Denmark and Catalonia in Spain.



Meanwhile, Hyundai’s Genesis SUV GV70 won two titles among the 2022 Innovation Award chosen by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada: for Advanced rear passenger alert and fingerprint certification system.



