China’s controversial gold medal in short-track. February. 07, 2022 07:56. by Jae-Hyeng Kim monami@donga.com.

China became the winner of the 2,000-meter mixed gender short-track competition in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, earning a nickname for its gold medal dubbed no-touch medal.



China finished last at fourth at the semi-finals match held at Beijing’s Shoudu Arena after Hungary, the U.S. and Russia. However, as the U.S. and Russia received penalties for violation and became disqualified, the China team was able to enter the final match.



The issue is the judge turned a blind eye even when the video determined that the players did not touch for the relay. When a touch miss happens among players, the leading player is required to run an extra half round and touch the player. If this does not happen, the player is considered DNF (Did Not Finish) and thus disqualified.



“Even if the touch miss happens due to the counterpart, the rules require that the player run an extra half round to make the touch,” said Lee Jeong-soo, a sport commentator for KBS.



