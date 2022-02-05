Party leader’s COVID infection holds back election preparations. February. 05, 2022 07:17. by Oh-Hyuk Kwon hyuk@donga.com.

Ruling Minjoo Party of Korea’s Chairman Song Young-gil tested positive for COVID-19 along with major members of the party’s election committee, turning on a red light in the run-up to the presidential election.



Right after testing positive in a self-test on Thursday, Song took polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to turn out to be COVID-19 positive on Friday morning, according to the ruling party. “Song has not recently met up with our presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung,” it said. “After seven-day self-quarantine, he will take another test. Once he tests negative, he is expected to join an official presidential campaign that starts on Jan. 15.” He plans to continue his job while under quarantine as he shows no symptoms.



With Song infected with the virus, all party leaders alike took a self-test as they joined an unofficial supreme council meeting on Thursday with him in attendance. Former Minjoo Chairman Lee Nak-yeon also took PCR testing as he had a meal with Song a few days ago. He canceled his joining of a visit to Busan with Lee Jae-myung scheduled on Sunday.



한국어