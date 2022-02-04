Biden to send more U.S. troops to Eastern Europe. February. 04, 2022 07:49. by Youn-Jong Kim zozo@donga.com.

U.S. President Joe Biden released a plan on Wednesday (local time) to deploy an additional 3,000 U.S. troops including selected airborne forces and Stryker infantry unit members to Eastern European nations such as Poland and Romania. With such a military deployment plan, President Biden reacted immediately to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s implications for war, only increasing chances of the two nations’ military conflict.



“President Biden has been clear that the United States will respond to the growing threat to Europe's security and stability,” Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said at a press briefing. “The United States will soon move additional forces to Romania, Poland and Germany.”



According to the plan released on Wednesday, the United States will move 1,000 Stryker unit members currently based in Germany to Romania, which will later join 900 other U.S. soldiers in Romania in staying ready for any Russian attack. Also, it plans to relocate an additional 2,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland (1,700) and Germany (300). The division in question is one of the best troops which contributed greatly to the country in major battles such as the Gulf War, the Iraq War, etc.



Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko reportedly responded strongly by saying that such a series of destructive measures announced by Washington will only grow military tensions and narrow wiggle room for political decision making, according to Interfax.



