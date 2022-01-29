Minnie Mouse changes her dress to blue pantsuit. January. 29, 2022 07:16. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Minnie Mouse, one of the world’s favorite Disney characters, will get a blue pantsuit as a replacement of her red and white polka dot dress that she has stuck to for more than 90 years since her debut in 1928.



In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris in March, the theme park announced Minnie’s new clothes designed by British designer Stella McCartney on Wednesday, said CNN next day (local time). It is a sensational redesign that involves a complete change from Minnie’s symbolic red color to a blue hue along with pants over her skirt dress. She will wear black spots instead of her old yellow heels.



The new version of Minnie Mouse will meet her fans in Disneyland Paris to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8 and the park’s 30th anniversary in March. “I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris,” said McCartney.



한국어