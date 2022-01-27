‘Argument for retirement of 86 group’ falls on deaf ears. January. 27, 2022 07:56. by Hoon-Sang Park, Sung-Hwi Kang tigermask@donga.com,yolo@donga.com.

Despite ruling Democratic Party of Korea leader Song Young-gil’s announcement to not run for the next general elections, the ‘argument for the retirement of 86 group’ – referring to those who entered college in the 80s and were born in the 60s – is not garnering attention. While there is no more movement for an additional announcement to give up on running a presidential election, there are differing opinions within the ruling party regarding the argument.



“The essence of the argument is to withdraw the old system of vested rights,” Kim Jong-min, the member of the Democratic Party of Korea who first publicly suggested the argument, said during an interview with MBC Radio on Wednesday. Kim is a key member of the pro-Moon camp and belongs to the 86 group. “Voluntary resignation is not the key. We should work together to remove the outdated system of vested rights,” he said when asked if he was going to resign voluntarily. Kim took a step back, saying that system reform is a priority, rather than personnel reform. Kim publicly called for the retirement of the 86 group on Sunday, saying that change and determination are needed.



It is believed that Kim prioritized system reform as the members of the 86 group seemed unwilling to join Song despite his announcement to not run for the next general elections. The only member who expressed such an intention until Wednesday is Woo Sang-ho who reconfirmed his pledge to not run for office last year. “There seems to be no member who wants to join the announcement,” said a member of the ruling party. Rather, some prominent members are dissatisfied with Song trying to ban lawmakers from serving four consecutive terms in the same constituency on Tuesday.



