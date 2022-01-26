Six people killed in crush at Africa Cup of Nations soccer game. January. 26, 2022 07:59. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

At least eight people have died in a crush at a stadium in Cameroon hosting an Africa Cup of Nations soccer game. Among the dead included a child.



Media outlets including Reuters and AFP reported that the stampede was triggered by a massive rush of people trying to enter the stadium in Olembe, Cameroon’s capital city, hosting the last-16 matches for the Africa Cup of Nations between Cameroon and Comoros.



In an attempt to uptick dismal attendance figures of the tournament, the organizer accepted free entrance to the stadium, even providing transportation. The Cameroon Soccer Federation estimates that approximately 50,000 people were crowded together at the stadium. Although the stadium can accommodate up to 60,000 people, it currently has its capacity capped at 80% in line with the state’s COVID-19 prevention and control measures.



With at least eight dead and 50 injured who are being treated at hospitals, a hospital worker said that some of the patients are in a critical condition and need to be transferred to special hospital. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) stated that it has initiated an investigation to ascertain the account of the accident.



The tournament took place as scheduled despite the accident. Cameroon reached the quarter-finals after a 2-1 win over Comoros.



