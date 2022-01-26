U.S. media criticize Germany as it hesitates to join in sanctions against Russia. January. 26, 2022 08:00. abro@donga.com.

A conflict is growing between Western allies and Germany, with the European country disobliging with the potential sanctions against Russia currently being reviewed by the U.S. and NATO.



In an opinion article titled, “Is Germany a Reliable American Ally? Nein,” The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) criticized Germany, writing that Germany is “putting Russian interests before those of the West” and for Germany, “keeping Mr. Putin calm seem to be more important than allied democratic solidarity.”



Germany refused the request of Estonia, a member country of NATO, to transfer German-made howitzers to Ukraine. The U.S. urged Germany to cut off the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which connects Germany and Russia, but Germany is not taking any action.



This is because Germany relies on Russia for more than 50 percent of its natural gas supply. According to the Federal Statistical Office of Germany, energy prices in Germany rose by 69 percent year-on-year last month, when the news on the possibility of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were out.



The European Union (EU) depends on Russia for around 40 percent of its natural gas import. Kristine Berzina, a researcher at the German Marshall Fund, said the energy issue will destroy the NATO alliance.



