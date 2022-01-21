John Malkovich turned away from hotel for expired vaccine pass. January. 21, 2022 07:42. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

American actor John Malkovich was banned from a hotel in Italy over lapsed COVID-19 vaccine pass. Since Jan. 10, Italy has been allowing only those who have been fully vaccinated or demonstrate a certificate of having been cured of the coronavirus to be admitted hotels, restaurants, bars, public transportation, and culture and sports facilities.



Italy’s ANSA news reported on Wednesday that Mr. Malkovich, who was visiting Venice for the upcoming TV drama series “Ripley,” which will be aired in the cable channel Showtime. The actor was scheduled to stay at a top Venice hotel but was turned away as his COVID-19 vaccine certificate turned out to have been expired. He had to stay at a local inn near the hotel.



John Malkovich began his acting career in 1976 and started to make appearances in Hollywood movies, where he made his name for sinister roles. He starred in “Dangerous Liaisons,” “Con Air,” “Transformer 3,” “Being John Malkovich,” and many more. Malkovich also directed films such as “Juno” and “Wallflower.”



