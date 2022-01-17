Highest line of Galaxy S22 to be equipped with S-pen. January. 17, 2022 08:25. will@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics’ flagship S22 series, scheduled to be released early next month, is expected to be equipped with the S-pen, a symbolic technology of the Galaxy Note series. With no update made to the Galaxy Note fragment last year, some experts analyze that the lineup will integrate into the S series.



“Galaxy Unpack,” an event to release new products of Samsung Electronics, will showcase the Galaxy S22 lineup on Feb. 9, according to tech insiders. Reportedly, it will send an invitation to global media outlets and partners within this month to hold the event in the 2nd week of the next month.



Given rumors about the new Galaxy S22 family’s specifications according to overseas news reports and social media posts, the lineup consists of three types – the S22 (6.1 inches), the S22 Plus (6.6 inches) and the S22 Ultra (6.8 inches). According to countries of the rollout to happen, the Samsung Exynos or the Qualcomm Snapdragon are applied to the S22 series to serve as an application processor – the brain of smartphones.



Reportedly, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the highest model of the series, will have a slot designed for the S-pen, giving added weight to the expectation that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will succeed the Note series. The S21 Ultra supports the S-pen but with no separate slot provided. Some forecast that the title “Ultra” will be replaced by “Note.”



한국어