Bruce Springsteen tops in earnings among popstars in 2021. January. 17, 2022 08:26. newsoo@donga.com.

America’s legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen (73) topped in overall earnings among popstars in the world in 2021.



The Rolling Stone magazine released a list of 10 popstars who were top earners in 2021 on Friday. Springsteen, the top earner, was found to have had 590 million U.S. dollars in total income in 2021.



Springsteen, now in his 70s, was able to defeat other currently active stars to be atop the list due to his license income. Springsteen handed over copyrights for all of his songs to Sony Music in December last year. The contract was worth 550 million dollars.



Six out of the 10 earners on the list were singers who earned huge sums of money by selling their copyrights. Paul Simon (ranked third with 260 million dollars), Ryan Tedder (fifth, 200 million dollars) and Red Hot Chili Peppers (sixth, 145 million dollars) handed over copyrights to their songs to large music labels or copyright investment companies.



Rolling Stone said this phenomenon occurred because singers lost chances to stage concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and instead chose to sell their copyrights briskly. “Amazingly, the pandemic-proof occupation is rockstars,” Rolling Stone said.



