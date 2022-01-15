Biden thanks Korean immigrants for contributing to U.S. prosperity. January. 15, 2022 07:47. weappon@donga.com.

U.S. President Joe Biden sent a congratulatory letter to Korean Americans on the occasion of Korean Americans’ Day on Thursday. The day was designed by the Congress in 2005 to commemorate January 13, 1903 when 102 Koreans landed in American soil for the first time in history to work at sugarcane farms in Hawaii.



According to the Korean American Grassroots Conference, President Biden said in his letter, “On this date in 1903, pioneering Korean immigrants arrived in Hawaii and opened a new chapter to great history, and contributed to America’s development, power and prosperity,” adding that they have played a role in strengthening the South Korea-U.S. alliance, a cornerstone for world peace and prosperity. Biden also emphasized Korean Americans have made contributions to transforming America into a country of unlimited potential despite discrimination and hardships including COVID-19.



