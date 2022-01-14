Unwavering resolve. January. 14, 2022 08:02. .

To a farmer, the poet’s life in pursuit of seclusion, instead of high-ranking government position, must have seemed so awkward. Thus, the farmer visits the poet, even before the morning breaks, to persuade the poet to communicate with the world. Yet the poet’s argument in favor of secluded life is unabated. It is euphemistic, but strong enough to make the farmer back off. His life would have needed a strong defense mechanism not to be swayed by people who try to wean him off what appears to be "deviation."



The poet cites the rationale and logic demonstrated in Qu yuan’s essay, “The Fisherman.” Ousted from the office in the Chu dynasty, Qu Yuan, thin and worn, loiters around and meets a fisherman, asking him the reason for his wandering. Qu Yuan answers: “The whole world is muddy, I alone am clear; the people are all drunk, I alone am awake. That is why I was banished.” Then the fisherman responds: “A sage never approaches matters with a rigid attitude, but changes as the world does. The whole world is muddy; why not stir the water and kick up the wave?” It was a denouncement that Qu Yuan was thinking too highly of himself. Despite the farmer’s roundabout reprobation, the poet’s resolve is persistent. “What goes against my determination is temptation.” The poet’s resolution stands as firm as a rock.



